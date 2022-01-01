Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve key lime pies

BG pic

 

Sparrow Kitchen

407 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$5.00
More about Sparrow Kitchen
Item pic

 

Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor

341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$8.95
housemade and served with whipped cream and lime zest
More about Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Cream pie$3.85
This cupcake sized key lime pie has a cookie crumb base is joined by creamy, refreshing mousse made with real key limes, all crowned with smooth whipped cream and toasted coconut for tropical taste in each delightful bite.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Zingerman's Bakehouse

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie
A classic, ours features local Guernsey Dairy sour cream and real key lime in the filling and a crust made from our handmade Zingerman's Bakehouse graham crackers.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse
Frasers Pub Inc. image

 

Frasers Pub Inc.

2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$7.50
Gourmet key lime pie baked and served with real whipped cream on graham cracker crust.
More about Frasers Pub Inc.
Item pic

 

Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie
A classic, ours features local Guernsey Dairy sour cream and real lime in the filling and a crust made from our hand made Zingerman's Bakehouse graham cracker
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

Browse other tasty dishes in Ann Arbor

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cannolis

Scallops

Rugelach

Rotisserie Chicken

Spinach Pies

Crispy Chicken

Patty Melts

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ann Arbor to explore

Downtown Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South University Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Ann Arbor to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston