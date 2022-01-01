Key lime pies in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve key lime pies
Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.95
housemade and served with whipped cream and lime zest
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Key Lime Cream pie
|$3.85
This cupcake sized key lime pie has a cookie crumb base is joined by creamy, refreshing mousse made with real key limes, all crowned with smooth whipped cream and toasted coconut for tropical taste in each delightful bite.
Zingerman's Bakehouse
3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor
|Key Lime Pie
A classic, ours features local Guernsey Dairy sour cream and real key lime in the filling and a crust made from our handmade Zingerman's Bakehouse graham crackers.
Frasers Pub Inc.
2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.50
Gourmet key lime pie baked and served with real whipped cream on graham cracker crust.