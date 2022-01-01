Nachos in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve nachos
More about Cantina Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • GRILL
Cantina Taqueria
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Layered Nachos
|$9.00
tortilla chips, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, black beans, crema, pickled onions, jalapenos, and choice of chicken, chorizo, steak, carnitas or roasted veggies
More about The Original Cottage Inn
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Original Cottage Inn
512 East William Street, Ann Arbor
|COTTAGE INN NACHOS
|$16.00
Homemade tortilla chips baked with mozzarella, cheddar, black beans, and jalapeño. Topped with scallions and diced tomato. Your choice seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
More about BTB Burrito
BURRITOS
BTB Burrito
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Ground Beef Nacho
|$9.00
Chips piled with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, and ground beef.
|Steak Nacho
|$10.75
Chips piled with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, and grilled steak. (*shown deluxe here)
|Vegetarian Nacho
|$7.00
Chips piled with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, and jalapeños.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Three Cheese Nachos
|$14.00
Nacho chips, onions, green peppers, black olives & tomatoes topped with melted mozzarella, Muenster, cheddar cheeses & jalapeños. Served with sour cream and salsa.
|LATE PERSONAL NACHOS
|$12.95
More about The Session Room
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Session Room
3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor
|Session Nachos
|$14.00
Corn Chips, White Bean, Tomato, Onion, Green Olive, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Cotija, House-made Queso, Salsa, Guacamole, Sour Cream
More about The Original Cottage Inn
The Original Cottage Inn
512 E William St, Ann Arbor
|Cottage Inn Nachos
|$16.00
Homemade tortilla chips baked with mozzarella, cheddar, black beans, and jalapeño. Topped with scallions and diced tomato. Your choice seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Tios Mexican Cafe
401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor
|Nachos
|$8.00
Chips and melted cheese. Add beef, chicken, carnitas, chorizo or beans.
|Nacho Grande
|$13.00
Beans, cheese, onion, tomato, green pepper, black olive, sour cream and guacamole on a bed of tortilla chips. Add beef, chicken, pork, or mushroom.
More about Isalita Cantina Mexicana
Isalita Cantina Mexicana
341 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor
|Macho Nachos
|$13.00
black beans, jalapeno, radish, tomato, black olive, crema, arbol salsa
|Macho Nachos
|$10.00
black beans, jalapeno, radish, tomato, black olive, crema, arbol salsa
More about Fresh Forage
Fresh Forage
5060 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Sweet Potato Nachos
|$11.00
handcut sweet potato chips, vegan cheese (tree nuts - coconut milk), black beans, roasted corn, pickled onion, green onion, guacamole salsa
*GF, VEGAN*
|Vegan Nachos
|$11.00
Crispy sweet potato chips, vegan cheez, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, pickled onions, peppers, green onion, avocado
• Vegan, GF
• Contains: tree nut (coconut milk)