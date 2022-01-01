Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve nachos

a4e68b75-3986-414a-98cc-7fa0e49d56cb image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • GRILL

Cantina Taqueria

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (3035 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Layered Nachos$9.00
tortilla chips, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, black beans, crema, pickled onions, jalapenos, and choice of chicken, chorizo, steak, carnitas or roasted veggies
More about Cantina Taqueria
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Original Cottage Inn

512 East William Street, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (1387 reviews)
Takeout
COTTAGE INN NACHOS$16.00
Homemade tortilla chips baked with mozzarella, cheddar, black beans, and jalapeño. Topped with scallions and diced tomato. Your choice seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
More about The Original Cottage Inn
Item pic

BURRITOS

BTB Burrito

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (2414 reviews)
Takeout
Ground Beef Nacho$9.00
Chips piled with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, and ground beef.
Steak Nacho$10.75
Chips piled with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, and grilled steak. (*shown deluxe here)
Vegetarian Nacho$7.00
Chips piled with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, and jalapeños.
More about BTB Burrito
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Three Cheese Nachos$14.00
Nacho chips, onions, green peppers, black olives & tomatoes topped with melted mozzarella, Muenster, cheddar cheeses & jalapeños. Served with sour cream and salsa.
LATE PERSONAL NACHOS$12.95
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Session Room

3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor

Avg 5 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Session Nachos$14.00
Corn Chips, White Bean, Tomato, Onion, Green Olive, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Cotija, House-made Queso, Salsa, Guacamole, Sour Cream
More about The Session Room
Item pic

 

The Original Cottage Inn

512 E William St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cottage Inn Nachos$16.00
Homemade tortilla chips baked with mozzarella, cheddar, black beans, and jalapeño. Topped with scallions and diced tomato. Your choice seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
More about The Original Cottage Inn
Item pic

 

Tios Mexican Cafe

401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$8.00
Chips and melted cheese. Add beef, chicken, carnitas, chorizo or beans.
Nacho Grande$13.00
Beans, cheese, onion, tomato, green pepper, black olive, sour cream and guacamole on a bed of tortilla chips. Add beef, chicken, pork, or mushroom.
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Macho Nachos image

 

Isalita Cantina Mexicana

341 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Macho Nachos$13.00
black beans, jalapeno, radish, tomato, black olive, crema, arbol salsa
Macho Nachos$10.00
black beans, jalapeno, radish, tomato, black olive, crema, arbol salsa
More about Isalita Cantina Mexicana
Item pic

 

Fresh Forage

5060 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.7 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Nachos$11.00
handcut sweet potato chips, vegan cheese (tree nuts - coconut milk), black beans, roasted corn, pickled onion, green onion, guacamole salsa
*GF, VEGAN*
Vegan Nachos$11.00
Crispy sweet potato chips, vegan cheez, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, pickled onions, peppers, green onion, avocado
• Vegan, GF
• Contains: tree nut (coconut milk)
More about Fresh Forage
Frasers Pub Inc. image

 

Frasers Pub Inc.

2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$11.75
A generous portion of nacho chips topped with Muenster cheese, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, and lettuce. Served with sour cream and salsa. | Add Beef or Chicken
More about Frasers Pub Inc.

