Patty melts in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve patty melts

Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe

2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor

TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$6.00
Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

Takeout
Patty Melt$18.50
Half pound Black Angus Beef chargrilled medium well topped with Swiss cheese and grilled onions. On deli style sourdough. Served with one side dish.
Alpha Koney Island

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

Takeout
Patty Melt$10.00
Served with Sautéed Onion, Swiss cheese on Grilled Rye
Domino's Farms Office Park

24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor

TakeoutFast Pay
#8 | Pablo's Patty Melt
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Onions | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread
University of Michigan North Campus Research Complex

2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor

Fast Pay
#8 | Pablo's Patty Melt
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Onions | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread
University of Michigan School of Nursing

300 N. Ingalls, Ann Arbor

#8 | Pablo's Patty Melt
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Onions | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread
University of Michigan Cardiovascular Center

1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor

#8 | Pablo's Patty Melt
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Onions | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread
University of Michigan Law School

625 State Street, Ann Arbor

#8 | Pablo's Patty Melt
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Onions | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread
University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center

1000 Wall Street, Ann Arbor

#8 | Pablo's Patty Melt
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Onions | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread
University of Michigan The Link

1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor

#8 | Pablo's Patty Melt
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Onions | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread
