Patty melts in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve patty melts
Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe
2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor
|Patty Melt
|$6.00
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Patty Melt
|$18.50
Half pound Black Angus Beef chargrilled medium well topped with Swiss cheese and grilled onions. On deli style sourdough. Served with one side dish.
Alpha Koney Island
4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Patty Melt
|$10.00
Served with Sautéed Onion, Swiss cheese on Grilled Rye
Domino's Farms Office Park
24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor
|#8 | Pablo's Patty Melt
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Onions | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread
University of Michigan North Campus Research Complex
2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor
|#8 | Pablo's Patty Melt
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Onions | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread
University of Michigan School of Nursing
300 N. Ingalls, Ann Arbor
|#8 | Pablo's Patty Melt
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Onions | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread
University of Michigan Cardiovascular Center
1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor
|#8 | Pablo's Patty Melt
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Onions | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread
University of Michigan Law School
625 State Street, Ann Arbor
|#8 | Pablo's Patty Melt
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Onions | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread
University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center
1000 Wall Street, Ann Arbor
|#8 | Pablo's Patty Melt
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Onions | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread
University of Michigan The Link
1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor
|#8 | Pablo's Patty Melt
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Onions | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread