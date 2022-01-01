Chilaquiles in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Sparrow Kitchen - 407 N 5th Ave
407 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor
|Chilaquiles
|$14.00
Tios Mexican Cafe
401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor
|Chilaquiles Rojos
|$12.00
Fried corn chips tossed in a mild garlic chipotle sauce. Onions, cilantro, cotija cheese and sour cream.
The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor
414 s. Main St., Ann Arbor
|Chilaquiles
|$15.00
House-made corn tortilla chips sauteed with our signature salsa verde & all-natural chicken over a bed of cheesy hashbrowns,
topped with two scrambled eggs, served with guacamole & sour!
cream on the side