Chilaquiles in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Sparrow Kitchen - 407 N 5th Ave

407 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles$14.00
More about Sparrow Kitchen - 407 N 5th Ave
Tios Mexican Cafe

401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles Rojos$12.00
Fried corn chips tossed in a mild garlic chipotle sauce. Onions, cilantro, cotija cheese and sour cream.
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor

414 s. Main St., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles$15.00
House-made corn tortilla chips sauteed with our signature salsa verde & all-natural chicken over a bed of cheesy hashbrowns,
topped with two scrambled eggs, served with guacamole & sour!
cream on the side
More about The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor

