Chicken soup in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chicken soup

The Great Commoner

110 E. Washington, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soup Du Jour (Tortilla Soup w/ Chicken)$7.00
More about The Great Commoner
Bopjib

621 Church st, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Dakgomtang (chicken soup)$12.00
Whole chicken boiled then strips of chicken is used in its' own broth to make this soup so good. cooked with vegetables. Served with a bowl of rice.
More about Bopjib
PIZZA

Mani Osteria & Bar

341 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (2688 reviews)
Takeout
Bea's Chicken Soup
More about Mani Osteria & Bar
Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe

2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup
More about Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe
Tios Mexican Cafe

401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tortilla Soup
More about Tios Mexican Cafe

