Chicken soup in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about The Great Commoner
The Great Commoner
110 E. Washington, Ann Arbor
|Soup Du Jour (Tortilla Soup w/ Chicken)
|$7.00
More about Bopjib
Bopjib
621 Church st, Ann Arbor
|Dakgomtang (chicken soup)
|$12.00
Whole chicken boiled then strips of chicken is used in its' own broth to make this soup so good. cooked with vegetables. Served with a bowl of rice.
More about Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe
Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe
2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor
|Chicken Tortilla Soup