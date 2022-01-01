Annapolis sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Annapolis

InGrano Bistro • Bakery image

 

InGrano Bistro • Bakery

302 Harrys S. Truman PKWY, Annapolis

No reviews yet
Popular items
Wagyu Burger$22.00
Gochujang Wagyu beef patty, house-made pancetta jam, crispy shallots, mimmolette cheese, served on our Hokkaido milk bun.
Roast Beef Sandwich$18.00
Coffee-rubbed roast beef, truffle aioli, pomegranate-carrot slaw, black garlic marinade served on our sourdough.
Pancetta Egg & Cheese Sandwich$14.00
Scrambled eggs mixed with crispy diced pancetta topped with cheese and served on our Hokkaido Milk Bun!
Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis image

 

Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis

112A Annapolis Street, Annapolis

No reviews yet
Popular items
24oz Iced Single Flavored Latte$4.49
Sausage, Egg &$4.49
Cream Cheese$3.29
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

188 Main Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (1289 reviews)
Popular items
The Bar Harbor$22.95
Lobster from 1 1/4 lb. lobster including tail on any roll
CT Roll$17.95
Served warm with butter
Lobster Salad Roll$17.95
Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
