Annapolis sandwich spots you'll love

InGrano Bistro • Bakery
302 Harrys S. Truman PKWY, Annapolis
Popular items
|Wagyu Burger
|$22.00
Gochujang Wagyu beef patty, house-made pancetta jam, crispy shallots, mimmolette cheese, served on our Hokkaido milk bun.
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$18.00
Coffee-rubbed roast beef, truffle aioli, pomegranate-carrot slaw, black garlic marinade served on our sourdough.
|Pancetta Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$14.00
Scrambled eggs mixed with crispy diced pancetta topped with cheese and served on our Hokkaido Milk Bun!
Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis
112A Annapolis Street, Annapolis
Popular items
|24oz Iced Single Flavored Latte
|$4.49
|Sausage, Egg &
|$4.49
|Cream Cheese
|$3.29
SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
188 Main Street, Annapolis
Popular items
|The Bar Harbor
|$22.95
Lobster from 1 1/4 lb. lobster including tail on any roll
|CT Roll
|$17.95
Served warm with butter
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$17.95
Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing