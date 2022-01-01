Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cake sandwiches in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Annapolis restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
Broiled crab cake on brioche roll with old bay remoulade or lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion
More about Main & Market
Severn Inn

1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
Lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on a brioche bun
More about Severn Inn
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
Jumbo lump crab cake broiled and served on a Kaiser roll, with tartar sauce.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Buddy's Crabs and Ribs

100 Main St Ste 2, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$25.00
More about Buddy's Crabs and Ribs
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Market House

25 Market Space, Annapolis

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$26.00
A traditional Maryland Crab Cake, broiled and served on a kaiser roll with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with a side of our Lemon Pepper Aioli.
More about Market House
Middleton Tavern

2 Market Space, Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$26.25
Our jumbo lump crab cake served with lettuce, tomato, and fries. Topped with imperial sauce
More about Middleton Tavern
BBQ

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$22.00
More about Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE

1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$23.00
More about RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD TAVERN

33 West St, Annapolis

Avg 3.9 (2690 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$23.00
More about RAMS HEAD TAVERN

