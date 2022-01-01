Crab cake sandwiches in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$24.00
Broiled crab cake on brioche roll with old bay remoulade or lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Severn Inn
1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Annapolis
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$24.00
Lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on a brioche bun
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.00
Jumbo lump crab cake broiled and served on a Kaiser roll, with tartar sauce.
Buddy's Crabs and Ribs
100 Main St Ste 2, Annapolis
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$25.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Market House
25 Market Space, Annapolis
|CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
|$26.00
A traditional Maryland Crab Cake, broiled and served on a kaiser roll with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with a side of our Lemon Pepper Aioli.
Middleton Tavern
2 Market Space, Annapolis
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$26.25
Our jumbo lump crab cake served with lettuce, tomato, and fries. Topped with imperial sauce
BBQ
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$22.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$23.00
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD TAVERN
33 West St, Annapolis
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$23.00