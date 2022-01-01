Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Annapolis

Go
Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve pudding

Main & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding, Coconut Chocolate$6.00
More about Main & Market
Forward Brewing image

 

Forward Brewing

418 4th St, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Warm Bread Pudding$7.00
Dark chocolate, torched banana
More about Forward Brewing
Banana Pudding image

 

Red Hot & Blue

200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Pudding - mini$3.00
Banana Pudding Quart$1.00
Creamy pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Serves 5-6.
Banana Pudding$6.99
Rich vanilla pudding with bananas slices and vanilla wafers, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Eastport Kitchen

923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (562 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BREAKFAST BREAD PUDDING$6.75
Breakfast bread pudding flavor of the day with syrup and powdered sugar
Double chocolate pudding$8.00
Whipped cream, shaved chocolate
More about Eastport Kitchen
Light House Bistro image

SEAFOOD

Light House Bistro

202 West Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bread Pudding$6.00
More about Light House Bistro
Level a Small Plates Lounge image

 

Level a Small Plates Lounge

69 West Street, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Bread Pudding$8.00
Dulce de leche, bruleed bananas
More about Level a Small Plates Lounge
Item pic

BBQ

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$8.00
Butter bread pudding with sweet tea anglaise, caramelized apples and hazel nut crumbles.
More about Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Annapolis

Baked Ziti

Chai Lattes

Bruschetta

Cobb Salad

Seafood Salad

Greek Salad

Belgian Waffles

Mango Sticky Rice

Map

More near Annapolis to explore

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston