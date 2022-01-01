Pudding in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve pudding
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Bread Pudding, Coconut Chocolate
|$6.00
Forward Brewing
418 4th St, Annapolis
|Warm Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Dark chocolate, torched banana
Red Hot & Blue
200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis
|Banana Pudding - mini
|$3.00
|Banana Pudding Quart
|$1.00
Creamy pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Serves 5-6.
|Banana Pudding
|$6.99
Rich vanilla pudding with bananas slices and vanilla wafers, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Eastport Kitchen
923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis
|BREAKFAST BREAD PUDDING
|$6.75
Breakfast bread pudding flavor of the day with syrup and powdered sugar
|Double chocolate pudding
|$8.00
Whipped cream, shaved chocolate
Level a Small Plates Lounge
69 West Street, Annapolis
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Dulce de leche, bruleed bananas