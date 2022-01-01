Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Annapolis restaurants that serve scallops

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Seared Scallops$39.95
bacon-infused seared scallops with red pinot noir reduction, served with grilled broccolini, vanilla parsnip puree, tri-colored fingerling potatoes
SUSHI

Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar

195 Main St, Annapolis

Avg 4 (942 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Scallop Roll$10.00
inside: scallops tossed in garlic chili sauce & cucumber // outside: sesame seeds & scallion
Scallop Wonton Fry$9.00
6 deep fried wontons stuffed with chopped scallop served w/ creamy wasabi
Garlic Scallop Gunkan$8.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge

169 West Street, Annapolis

Avg 4 (818 reviews)
Takeout
Sea Diver Scallops$16.00
FRENCH FRIES

Eastport Kitchen

923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (562 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried scallops nest$13.50
Fried scallops, asparagus ribbons, pea tendrils, fried lemon, shaved fennel, salsa Primavera
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.

609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (447 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fettuccine Shrimp & Scallops$16.99
Jumbo shrimp and scallops in a creamy rose' sauce, served over fettuccine pasta
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

DRY 85

193B Main Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (121 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Scallops$32.00
Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen

150 Suite F Jennifer Road, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fett Shrimp&Scallops$18.00
In a pink sauce
Level a Small Plates Lounge

69 West Street, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallops$15.50
Grilled corn succotash, cherry tomatoes, jalapeno lime butter
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern

111 Main St., Annapolis

Avg 3.7 (1485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
PAN SEARED SCALLOPS$35.95
Large tender scallops, seasoned and seared with olive oil and
served with mashed potatoes, and broccolini
