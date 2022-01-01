Scallops in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve scallops
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Seared Scallops
|$39.95
bacon-infused seared scallops with red pinot noir reduction, served with grilled broccolini, vanilla parsnip puree, tri-colored fingerling potatoes
SUSHI
Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar
195 Main St, Annapolis
|Garlic Scallop Roll
|$10.00
inside: scallops tossed in garlic chili sauce & cucumber // outside: sesame seeds & scallion
|Scallop Wonton Fry
|$9.00
6 deep fried wontons stuffed with chopped scallop served w/ creamy wasabi
|Garlic Scallop Gunkan
|$8.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
169 West Street, Annapolis
|Sea Diver Scallops
|$16.00
FRENCH FRIES
Eastport Kitchen
923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis
|Fried scallops nest
|$13.50
Fried scallops, asparagus ribbons, pea tendrils, fried lemon, shaved fennel, salsa Primavera
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis
|Fettuccine Shrimp & Scallops
|$16.99
Jumbo shrimp and scallops in a creamy rose' sauce, served over fettuccine pasta
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
DRY 85
193B Main Street, Annapolis
|Blackened Scallops
|$32.00
Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen
150 Suite F Jennifer Road, Annapolis
|Fett Shrimp&Scallops
|$18.00
In a pink sauce
Level a Small Plates Lounge
69 West Street, Annapolis
|Scallops
|$15.50
Grilled corn succotash, cherry tomatoes, jalapeno lime butter