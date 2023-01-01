Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve tarts

Quebrada Baking Co - Watertown

281 Orchard Street, Watertown

TakeoutDelivery
Petite Chocolate Cream Tart$2.33
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Petite Fruit Tart$2.33
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Petite Lemon Tart$2.33
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Quebrada Baking Co. - Arlington

208 Mass Ave., Arlington

Takeout
Petite Chocolate Cream Tarts$2.33
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Petite Lemon Tart$2.33
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Petite Fruit Tart$2.33
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Tatte Bakery - Arlington

645 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
