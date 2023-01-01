Tarts in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve tarts
More about Quebrada Baking Co - Watertown
Quebrada Baking Co - Watertown
281 Orchard Street, Watertown
|Petite Chocolate Cream Tart
|$2.33
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
|Petite Fruit Tart
|$2.33
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
|Petite Lemon Tart
|$2.33
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
More about Quebrada Baking Co. - Arlington
Quebrada Baking Co. - Arlington
208 Mass Ave., Arlington
|Petite Chocolate Cream Tarts
|$2.33
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
|Petite Lemon Tart
|$2.33
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
|Petite Fruit Tart
|$2.33
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***