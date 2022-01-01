Ashburn bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Ashburn
Los Toltecos of Broadlands
43150 Broadlands Center Plaza #194, Ashburn
|Popular items
|Dinner Combo
|$13.99
|Cheese dip
|$5.50
|Cadillac Margarita (16oz)
|$8.99
Parrandos Tex-Mex
42830 Creek View Plaza Suite 100, Ashburn
|Popular items
|Chicken Fajita
|$19.00
Chicken fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
Served with two freshly made flour tortillas filled with melted Monterrey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
|Steak Fajita
|$24.00
Steak fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
The All American Steakhouse
43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103, Ashburn
|Popular items
|*Salmon Dinner
|$22.50
Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning
|*Crab Dip - Entree
|$14.00
A steakhouse classic from our secret recipe. Served with a warm baguette.
|*14oz Ribeye
|$29.50
Well-Marbled for ultimate juiciness
AhSo Restaurant
22855 Brambleton Plaza #108, Brambleton
|Popular items
|Bread Service ToGo
|$2.00
rustic sourdough, 4 slices | house compound butter
|AhSo Burger
|$19.50
pork belly + pimento cheese + pickled onion + dijon aioli
|3-p SMOKED SIRLOIN STEAK Taco Kit
|$12.00
pico de gallo + lime crema + crispy onion
Baker's Crust
19890 Belmont Chase Drive, Unit 135, Ashburn
|Popular items
|House Burger
|$14.50
100% grass-fed New Zealand Black
Angus Beef, mozzarella, tomato, grilled red onion, house dressing, shredded lettuce, brioche roll, fresh cut fries.
|Fresh Cut Fries (with dipping aioli)
|$8.50
choose two dipping aioli: chipotle aioli,
sriracha aioli, smoky aioli.
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$2.50
contains nuts