Ashburn bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Ashburn

Los Toltecos of Broadlands image

 

Los Toltecos of Broadlands

43150 Broadlands Center Plaza #194, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dinner Combo$13.99
Cheese dip$5.50
Cadillac Margarita (16oz)$8.99
Parrandos Tex-Mex image

 

Parrandos Tex-Mex

42830 Creek View Plaza Suite 100, Ashburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fajita$19.00
Chicken fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Quesadilla$14.00
Served with two freshly made flour tortillas filled with melted Monterrey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Steak Fajita$24.00
Steak fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
The All American Steakhouse image

 

The All American Steakhouse

43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103, Ashburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
*Salmon Dinner$22.50
Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning
*Crab Dip - Entree$14.00
A steakhouse classic from our secret recipe. Served with a warm baguette.
*14oz Ribeye$29.50
Well-Marbled for ultimate juiciness
AhSo Restaurant image

 

AhSo Restaurant

22855 Brambleton Plaza #108, Brambleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bread Service ToGo$2.00
rustic sourdough, 4 slices | house compound butter
AhSo Burger$19.50
pork belly + pimento cheese + pickled onion + dijon aioli
3-p SMOKED SIRLOIN STEAK Taco Kit$12.00
pico de gallo + lime crema + crispy onion
Baker's Crust image

 

Baker's Crust

19890 Belmont Chase Drive, Unit 135, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House Burger$14.50
100% grass-fed New Zealand Black
Angus Beef, mozzarella, tomato, grilled red onion, house dressing, shredded lettuce, brioche roll, fresh cut fries.
Fresh Cut Fries (with dipping aioli)$8.50
choose two dipping aioli: chipotle aioli,
sriracha aioli, smoky aioli.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.50
contains nuts
The Bungalow Alehouse image

 

The Bungalow Alehouse

44042 Pipeline Plaza, Ashburn

Avg 4.3 (283 reviews)
Takeout
The Lost Fox image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

The Lost Fox

20374 Exchange St., Ashburn

Avg 4.5 (57 reviews)
Takeout
City Tap image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

City Tap

20376 Exchange St, Ashburn

Avg 4.3 (251 reviews)
Takeout
