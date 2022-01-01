78704 (South Austin) bars & lounges you'll love
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Toss Pizzeria & Pub
2901 S 1st Street, Austin
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Dough made daily, tied in a knot and baked then drizzled with butter and parmesan - 4 count
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, house-made caesar dressing (contains eggs and anchovies)
|Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$9.00
Brussels sprouts, beets, pancetta, goat cheese, candied walnuts, balsamic reduction
SANDWICHES
Irie Bean Coffee & Wine Bar
2310 S Lamar Blvd,Ste 102, Austin
|Latte
1 or 2 shots of espresso and steamed whole milk
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
El Xolo Tacos, so good and so local!
|Coffee
Fair trade, locally roasted drip coffee. Ground fresh for each pot.
1417
1417 South 1st St., Austin
|Moules Frites
|$22.00
PEI mussels + korean chile flake + white wine + pommesfrites + aioli
|The Pascal Burger
|$16.00
Camembert + caramelized onion + grain mustard + cornishon+Pommes frites
|Kolache
|$6.00
PIZZA
Blended Culture
3403 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Green Goblin
|$17.00
Chile sauce, cremini mushrooms, fontina, mozzarella, truffle oil, arugula
|Bloody Mary
|$16.00
San Marzano tomato, house made mozzarella, garden basil.
|Two Taco plate
|$12.00
2 Tacos of your choice served with consomè, rice, borracho charro Beans or refried beans. All tacos are served plancha crisped. Three of our tacos served with consome. Additional charge for goat or cochinita pibil.
Elizabeth Street Cafe
1501 S 1st St, Austin
|13. Fried Spring Rolls
|$13.00
Ginger Pork Sausage, Napa Cabbage, Lettuce & Herb Wraps
|10D. Spicy Chicken Crunch Spring Rolls
|$13.00
Crispy Vegetables, Mint, Fried Shallots
|10B. Poached Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$14.00
Avocado, Cilantro, Bean Sprouts, Jalapeño, Lime Zest
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Chopped Caesar
|$8.00
Romaine, pecorino, and focaccia croutons with caesar dressing
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$19.00
Spaghetti with meat sauce, parmesan and pecorino
|Lasagna
|$19.00
17 layers of fresh pasta, ricotta and bolognese
Little Brother
1512 S Congress Ave., Austin
|Gabagool Capicola
|$6.00
|Cold Brew - 16 oz
|$4.75
|Latte
|$4.50