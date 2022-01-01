78704 (South Austin) bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in 78704 (South Austin)

Toss Pizzeria & Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Toss Pizzeria & Pub

2901 S 1st Street, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1622 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Knots$6.00
Dough made daily, tied in a knot and baked then drizzled with butter and parmesan - 4 count
Caesar Salad$8.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, house-made caesar dressing (contains eggs and anchovies)
Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad$9.00
Brussels sprouts, beets, pancetta, goat cheese, candied walnuts, balsamic reduction
More about Toss Pizzeria & Pub
Irie Bean Coffee & Wine Bar image

SANDWICHES

Irie Bean Coffee & Wine Bar

2310 S Lamar Blvd,Ste 102, Austin

Avg 4.6 (672 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte
1 or 2 shots of espresso and steamed whole milk
Breakfast Taco$3.50
El Xolo Tacos, so good and so local!
Coffee
Fair trade, locally roasted drip coffee. Ground fresh for each pot.
More about Irie Bean Coffee & Wine Bar
1417 image

 

1417

1417 South 1st St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Moules Frites$22.00
PEI mussels + korean chile flake + white wine + pommesfrites + aioli
The Pascal Burger$16.00
Camembert + caramelized onion + grain mustard + cornishon+Pommes frites
Kolache$6.00
More about 1417
Blended Culture image

PIZZA

Blended Culture

3403 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Green Goblin$17.00
Chile sauce, cremini mushrooms, fontina, mozzarella, truffle oil, arugula
Bloody Mary$16.00
San Marzano tomato, house made mozzarella, garden basil.
Two Taco plate$12.00
2 Tacos of your choice served with consomè, rice, borracho charro Beans or refried beans. All tacos are served plancha crisped. Three of our tacos served with consome. Additional charge for goat or cochinita pibil.
More about Blended Culture
Elizabeth Street Cafe image

 

Elizabeth Street Cafe

1501 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
13. Fried Spring Rolls$13.00
Ginger Pork Sausage, Napa Cabbage, Lettuce & Herb Wraps
10D. Spicy Chicken Crunch Spring Rolls$13.00
Crispy Vegetables, Mint, Fried Shallots
10B. Poached Shrimp Spring Rolls$14.00
Avocado, Cilantro, Bean Sprouts, Jalapeño, Lime Zest
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs

1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Caesar$8.00
Romaine, pecorino, and focaccia croutons with caesar dressing
Spaghetti Bolognese$19.00
Spaghetti with meat sauce, parmesan and pecorino
Lasagna$19.00
17 layers of fresh pasta, ricotta and bolognese
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
Little Brother image

 

Little Brother

1512 S Congress Ave., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gabagool Capicola$6.00
Cold Brew - 16 oz$4.75
Latte$4.50
More about Little Brother

