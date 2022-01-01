Chicken wraps in SBIC
SBIC restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Hair of the Dog - Baltimore
Hair of the Dog - Baltimore
1649 South Hanover Street, Baltimore
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
Grilled or Fried chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with Applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and your choice of Blue cheese or Ranch dressing.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and Pretzel Croutons in a wheat wrap.
Fat Boy Fried Chicken +$1
|Spicy Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce tossed in Ranch, Tomato, Avocado and Chipotle Aioli in a wheat wrap.
Fat Boy Fried Chicken +$1
|Buffalo Chicken Wheat Wrap
|$14.00
Fat boy fried or grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing. Feel free to substitute ranch.