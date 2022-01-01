Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in SBIC

SBIC restaurants
SBIC restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Hair of the Dog image

 

Hair of the Dog - Baltimore

1649 South Hanover Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
Grilled or Fried chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with Applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and your choice of Blue cheese or Ranch dressing.
More about Hair of the Dog - Baltimore
Item pic

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and Pretzel Croutons in a wheat wrap.
Fat Boy Fried Chicken +$1
Spicy Chicken Ranch Wrap$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce tossed in Ranch, Tomato, Avocado and Chipotle Aioli in a wheat wrap.
Fat Boy Fried Chicken +$1
Buffalo Chicken Wheat Wrap$14.00
Fat boy fried or grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing. Feel free to substitute ranch.
More about Riverside Taphouse

