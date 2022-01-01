French fries in
Bel Air
/
Bel Air
/
French Fries
Bel Air restaurants that serve french fries
Margherita Pizza - Bel Air
306 South Main St, Bel Air
No reviews yet
French Fries
$2.99
More about Margherita Pizza - Bel Air
MaGerks Pub & Grill
120 S Bond Street, Bel Air
No reviews yet
French Fries
$4.99
More about MaGerks Pub & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Bel Air
Pretzels
Cheeseburgers
Reuben
Chicken Tenders
Egg Rolls
Mahi Mahi
Tacos
Boneless Wings
More near Bel Air to explore
Nottingham
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Parkville
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Fallston
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Aberdeen
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Abingdon
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Edgewood
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Port Deposit
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Havre De Grace
No reviews yet
Middle River
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(48 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(235 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(196 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(147 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston