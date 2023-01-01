Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants
Berkeley restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Berkeley Thai House

2511 Channing Way, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Basil Fried Rice$14.95
Spicy fried rice with onion, egg, tomato, green bean, bell pepper and sweet basil leave.
Fried Rice$14.95
Thai style fried rice with egg, onion and tomato.
More about Berkeley Thai House
Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya image

FRENCH FRIES

Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya

2451 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kaki Fry w/ Rice$22.00
Deep-fried panko crusted oysters served with ume shiso tartar sauce, rice, and salad
More about Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya
Hana Japan Inc. image

 

Hana Japan Inc. - Hana Japan -- Berkeley Marina

235 University Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Fried Rice$3.50
Chicken Fried Rice$6.50
Shrimp Fried Rice$7.50
More about Hana Japan Inc. - Hana Japan -- Berkeley Marina
Shihlin image

 

Shihlin - FREMONT

46551 Mission Boulevard, Fremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice Cake 炸年糕$8.00
More about Shihlin - FREMONT
Item pic

NOODLES

Thai Table

913 University ave, Berkley

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice Seafood$19.95
Thai-style fried rice with vegetables, egg, garlic, onion, green onion, and tomatoes
Gra Prow Ground Pork with Fried Egg come with Rice$19.95
Thai Fried Rice Chicken$14.95
Thai-style fried rice with vegetables, egg, garlic, onion, green onion, and tomatoes
More about Thai Table
Restaurant banner

 

Racha Cafe - 2516 Telegraph Ave

2516 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Fried Rice$16.95
Real crab meat, egg, tomato, peas, and onion
Fried Chicken Fried Rice$14.95
Thai fried rice w/ egg, green & yellow onion, tomato, peas, carrot topped w/ fried crispy garlic chicken w/ housemade sweet & sour sauce
Thai BBQ Chicken Fried Rice$14.95
Thai fried rice w/ egg, green & yellow onion, tomato, peas, carrot, served w/ grilled marinated chicken legs w/ housemade sweet & sour sauce
More about Racha Cafe - 2516 Telegraph Ave

