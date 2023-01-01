Fried rice in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve fried rice
Berkeley Thai House
2511 Channing Way, Berkeley
|Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$14.95
Spicy fried rice with onion, egg, tomato, green bean, bell pepper and sweet basil leave.
|Fried Rice
|$14.95
Thai style fried rice with egg, onion and tomato.
Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya
2451 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley
|Kaki Fry w/ Rice
|$22.00
Deep-fried panko crusted oysters served with ume shiso tartar sauce, rice, and salad
Hana Japan Inc. - Hana Japan -- Berkeley Marina
235 University Avenue, Berkeley
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$3.50
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$6.50
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$7.50
Shihlin - FREMONT
46551 Mission Boulevard, Fremont
|Fried Rice Cake 炸年糕
|$8.00
Thai Table
913 University ave, Berkley
|Thai Fried Rice Seafood
|$19.95
Thai-style fried rice with vegetables, egg, garlic, onion, green onion, and tomatoes
|Gra Prow Ground Pork with Fried Egg come with Rice
|$19.95
|Thai Fried Rice Chicken
|$14.95
Thai-style fried rice with vegetables, egg, garlic, onion, green onion, and tomatoes
Racha Cafe - 2516 Telegraph Ave
2516 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley
|Crab Fried Rice
|$16.95
Real crab meat, egg, tomato, peas, and onion
|Fried Chicken Fried Rice
|$14.95
Thai fried rice w/ egg, green & yellow onion, tomato, peas, carrot topped w/ fried crispy garlic chicken w/ housemade sweet & sour sauce
|Thai BBQ Chicken Fried Rice
|$14.95
Thai fried rice w/ egg, green & yellow onion, tomato, peas, carrot, served w/ grilled marinated chicken legs w/ housemade sweet & sour sauce