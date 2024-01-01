Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Berkeley

Go
Berkeley restaurants
Toast

Berkeley restaurants that serve miso soup

Consumer pic

 

Oori Rice Triangles - Berkeley

2177 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$3.39
More about Oori Rice Triangles - Berkeley
Item pic

 

Kamado Sushi

1400 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Organic miso soup$3.90
akamiso and shiro miso w/home made dashi soup
More about Kamado Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Berkeley

Curry Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Ravioli

Cappuccino

Stew

Meatloaf

Egg Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Berkeley to explore

West Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Downtown Berkeley

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Telegraph Ave

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Berkeley to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (175 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

El Cerrito

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (763 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1866 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (560 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (599 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston