Garden salad in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Longbranch
Longbranch
2512 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley
|Garden Salad
|$11.00
mixed lettuces, market vegetables, walnut, lemon herb citronette
More about Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Solano Ave
PIZZA
Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Solano Ave
1853 Solano Ave., Berkeley
|Single Garden Salad
|$7.75
Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.
|Garden Salad Entree
|$15.25
Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.