Garden salad in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants
Berkeley restaurants that serve garden salad

Longbranch

2512 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad$11.00
mixed lettuces, market vegetables, walnut, lemon herb citronette
More about Longbranch
Zachary's Chicago Pizza image

PIZZA

Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Solano Ave

1853 Solano Ave., Berkeley

Avg 4.7 (6783 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Single Garden Salad$7.75
Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.
Garden Salad Entree$15.25
Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.
More about Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Solano Ave

