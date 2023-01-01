Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants
Berkeley restaurants that serve gnocchi

Item pic

 

Longbranch

2512 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Handmade Potato Gnocchi$23.00
hen of the woods mushroom ragu, pecorino romano
More about Longbranch
Creekwood Restaurant image

PIZZA

Creekwood Restaurant

3121 Sacramento St, Berkeley

Avg 4.6 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi$26.00
house made gnocchi with creamy basil pesto and pinenuts
More about Creekwood Restaurant

