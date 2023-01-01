Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Gnocchi in
Berkeley
/
Berkeley
/
Gnocchi
Berkeley restaurants that serve gnocchi
Longbranch
2512 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley
No reviews yet
Handmade Potato Gnocchi
$23.00
hen of the woods mushroom ragu, pecorino romano
More about Longbranch
PIZZA
Creekwood Restaurant
3121 Sacramento St, Berkeley
Avg 4.6
(1203 reviews)
Gnocchi
$26.00
house made gnocchi with creamy basil pesto and pinenuts
More about Creekwood Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Berkeley
Salmon
Green Beans
Caesar Salad
Cheesecake
Waffles
Sticky Rice
Pies
Ravioli
Neighborhoods within Berkeley to explore
West Berkeley
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Downtown Berkeley
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Telegraph Ave
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More near Berkeley to explore
Oakland
Avg 4.4
(173 restaurants)
Emeryville
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Alameda
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Martinez
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Albany
No reviews yet
El Cerrito
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(719 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(247 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(62 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1808 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(535 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(295 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(531 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(174 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(200 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston