Bethesda breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Bethesda
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Ensemble
4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Honeymoon Chicken Basket
|$13.00
Choice of Honeymoon chicken bites or whole fried wings, two sides and choice of sauce
Allergens: wheat, soy, egg (side bread), dairy, gluten
|Carolina on My Mind Sandwich
|$13.95
Pulled pork shoulder, creamy slaw, crispy skins, spicy vinegar sauce, brioche bun
Allergens: soy, gluten, egg
|Honey Butter Rolls
|$6.50
6 Sweet rolls glazed with honey butter and topped with Maldon salt and chives
Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg, soy
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
|Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich
|$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)
|Cappuccino
|$3.85
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam.
Contains: Dairy
Terrain Cafe
7228 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Mushroom & Oat Burger
|$16.00
whole grain mustard aioli, gruyère, brioche bun, fries or simply dressed greens
|Butternut Squash Salad
|$15.00
spinach, goat cheese croquette, roasted butternut squash, rosemary, spiced pepitas, smoked paprika vinaigrette
|Fried Cauliflower Sandwich
|$13.00
arugula, parmesan, caper parsley aioli, brioche bun, fries or simply dressed greens