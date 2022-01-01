Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Boca Raton

Boca Raton restaurants
Boca Raton restaurants that serve fried rice

Eat District, LLC image

 

Eat District, LLC

1914 NE 5th Ave, Boca Raton

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Surf and Turf Fried Rice$15.95
spicy thai ground beef fried rice, lemongrass shrimps, roasted basil mushrooms, bell peppers, cucumber salad, red onions, cilantro and sunny side up egg
More about Eat District, LLC
Kapow! Noodle Bar image

RAMEN

Kapow! Noodle Bar

431 Plaza Real, Boca Raton

Avg 4.2 (3785 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid Fried Rice$5.99
Bbq Duck & Ginger Fried Rice$19.00
Five-Vegetable Fried Rice$12.00
More about Kapow! Noodle Bar
Chicken Fried Rice image

 

Lemongrass - Boca Raton

101 Plaza Real S unit E, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Vegetables Fried Rice.$14.00
Hawaiian Fried Rice.$17.00
chicken and shrimps, yellow curry, peas, pineapple, onions, scallions, carrot and cashew nuts
Chicken Fried Rice.$14.00
More about Lemongrass - Boca Raton
Item pic

 

Naked Taco - Boca Raton

9658 Glades Road, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mexican Fried Rice$21.00
blackened shrimp + diced chicken + bacon
avocado + pineapple + carrot + red onion
scallion + sunny side up egg
More about Naked Taco - Boca Raton
Restaurant banner

 

Bao Boca

7600 W Camino Real, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Fried Rice
Bao Fried Rice
Beef & Chicken Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice
More about Bao Boca

