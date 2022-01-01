Fried rice in Boca Raton
Eat District, LLC
1914 NE 5th Ave, Boca Raton
|Surf and Turf Fried Rice
|$15.95
spicy thai ground beef fried rice, lemongrass shrimps, roasted basil mushrooms, bell peppers, cucumber salad, red onions, cilantro and sunny side up egg
Kapow! Noodle Bar
431 Plaza Real, Boca Raton
|Kid Fried Rice
|$5.99
|Bbq Duck & Ginger Fried Rice
|$19.00
|Five-Vegetable Fried Rice
|$12.00
Lemongrass - Boca Raton
101 Plaza Real S unit E, Boca Raton
|Mixed Vegetables Fried Rice.
|$14.00
|Hawaiian Fried Rice.
|$17.00
chicken and shrimps, yellow curry, peas, pineapple, onions, scallions, carrot and cashew nuts
|Chicken Fried Rice.
|$14.00
Naked Taco - Boca Raton
9658 Glades Road, Boca Raton
|Mexican Fried Rice
|$21.00
blackened shrimp + diced chicken + bacon
avocado + pineapple + carrot + red onion
scallion + sunny side up egg