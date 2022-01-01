Spaghetti in Boca Raton
Boca Raton restaurants that serve spaghetti
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato
9101 Lakeridge blvd, Boca raton
|Spaghetti Marinara
|$13.95
Homemade marinara sauce
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$16.95
Pasta with homemade meat sauce
PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD
Angelo's To Go
126 NE 2nd St, Boca Raton
|Spaghetti & Meatballs Entrée
|$13.99
Hand Rolled Meatballs Served Over Spaghetti with Homemade Marinara and a Sprinkle of Parmesan Cheese
Farmer's Table
1901 North Military Trail, Boca Raton
|Roasted Spaghetti Squash
|$8.00