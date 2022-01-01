Texas burgers in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve texas burgers
More about Soup N Burger - Emmons Ave
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger - Emmons Ave
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|Texas Burger
|$12.99
Angus beef,provolone cheese,coleslaw,onion ring,BBQ sause,pickle
More about Izzys Brookyln Smokehouse
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Izzys Brookyln Smokehouse
397 Troy Ave, Brooklyn
|Texas Burger
|$27.00
USDA Prime Beef patty, chili, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, Horseradish mayo & coleslaw.
More about Branded Saloon - 603 Vanderbilt Avenue
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Branded Saloon - 603 Vanderbilt Avenue
603 vanderbilt avenue, Brooklyn
|Texas Burger
|$16.00
With Ranch, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Pickles & Onion Rings served with Fries