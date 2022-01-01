Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Texas burgers in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve texas burgers

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger - Emmons Ave

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Texas Burger$12.99
Angus beef,provolone cheese,coleslaw,onion ring,BBQ sause,pickle
More about Soup N Burger - Emmons Ave
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Izzys Brookyln Smokehouse

397 Troy Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Texas Burger$27.00
USDA Prime Beef patty, chili, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, Horseradish mayo & coleslaw.
More about Izzys Brookyln Smokehouse
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Branded Saloon - 603 Vanderbilt Avenue

603 vanderbilt avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (490 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Texas Burger$16.00
With Ranch, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Pickles & Onion Rings served with Fries
More about Branded Saloon - 603 Vanderbilt Avenue
Prime Avenue

377 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TEXAS BEEF BURGER$18.00
SERVED W. COLESLAW, CRISPY ONION RINGS AND BBQ SAUCE
More about Prime Avenue

