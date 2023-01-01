Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab fried rice in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve crab fried rice

Item pic

 

Little Tiffin

970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Meat Fried Rice$23.00
Traditional fried Rice with crab meat, egg, onions, scallions, cilantro, and lime.
More about Little Tiffin
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Fried Rice$20.00
Lump Crab Meat, Egg, Cherry Tomato, Onion & Scallion
More about Nora Thai
CRAB FRIED RICE image

TAPAS

Tong - 321 Starr street

321 Starr street B1B2, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (292 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRAB FRIED RICE$23.00
crab meat fried rice, with onion, scallion, and egg
*CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE* *CAN NOT BE MADE WITHOUT EGG*
CRAB FRIED RICE$23.00
crab meat fried rice, with onion, scallion, and egg *CAN NOT BEEN MAKE WITHOUT EGG*
More about Tong - 321 Starr street
Item pic

 

One More Charm Thai

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Fried Rice$21.00
Crabmeat, onion,scallions, egg mixed with rice.
More about One More Charm Thai
Consumer pic

 

Khaosan - 128 Montague St

128 Montague St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab meat Fried Rice$28.00
More about Khaosan - 128 Montague St

