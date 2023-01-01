Crab fried rice in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve crab fried rice
Little Tiffin
970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn
|Crab Meat Fried Rice
|$23.00
Traditional fried Rice with crab meat, egg, onions, scallions, cilantro, and lime.
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Crab Fried Rice
|$20.00
Lump Crab Meat, Egg, Cherry Tomato, Onion & Scallion
TAPAS
Tong - 321 Starr street
321 Starr street B1B2, Brooklyn
|CRAB FRIED RICE
|$23.00
crab meat fried rice, with onion, scallion, and egg
*CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE* *CAN NOT BE MADE WITHOUT EGG*
One More Charm Thai
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Crab Fried Rice
|$21.00
Crabmeat, onion,scallions, egg mixed with rice.