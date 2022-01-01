Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve paninis

Flint Kitchen + Bar image

 

Flint Kitchen + Bar

40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Panini$11.00
Chicken breast, hot sauce, bleu cheese dressing, red onion, carrots, celery, provolone
More about Flint Kitchen + Bar
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Cheese Panini$10.65
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.35
Roasted Turkey Panini$12.35
More about Spot Coffee
Spot Coffee image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Panini$12.35
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.35
Spicy Tuna Panini$12.35
More about Spot Coffee
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cubano Panini$13.99
Roasted turkey and ham with swiss & provolone cheese, mayonnaise, mustard and pickles pressed on grilled sourdough bread.
More about Mythos
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

4610 Main Street, Snyder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.35
Grilled Cheese Panini$10.65
Spicy Tuna Panini$12.35
More about Spot Coffee
Banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

1 Delaware Road, Kenmore

Avg 4.4 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Panini$12.35
Spicy Tuna Panini$12.35
Grilled Cheese Panini$10.65
More about Spot Coffee
Spicy Chipotle Melt Panini image

 

Mojo Market

3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Chipotle Melt Panini$13.00
antibiotic free chicken, roasted banana peppers, organic baby spinach, sharp cheddar, avocado, chipotle mayo
Portobello Mushroom Panini$12.50
roasted portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, roasted red pepper aioli, & balsamic glaze
More about Mojo Market
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

227 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (494 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.95
Turkey, cheddar, mayonnaise, bibb lettuce & tomato, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.
Pesto Chicken Panini$13.95
Chicken marinated in basil pesto with sun-dried tomato pesto, mozzarella & pesto aioli, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.
Spicy Tuna Panini$13.95
Spicy tuna, mixed greens, pepper-jack cheese, and Cajun remoulade, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.
More about Spot Coffee
Item pic

 

Spot Coffee

5330 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.95
Turkey, cheddar, mayonnaise, bibb lettuce & tomato, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.
Pesto Chicken Panini$13.95
Chicken marinated in basil pesto with sun-dried tomato pesto, mozzarella & pesto aioli, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.
More about Spot Coffee
Item pic

 

Spot Coffee

5205 Transit Road, Clarence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pesto Chicken Panini$13.95
Chicken marinated in basil pesto with sun-dried tomato pesto, mozzarella & pesto aioli, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.
Spicy Tuna Panini$13.95
Spicy tuna, mixed greens, pepper-jack cheese, and Cajun remoulade, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.
More about Spot Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Mapo Tofu

Shrimp Basket

Mussels

Crispy Chicken

Cheesy Bread

Seafood Soup

Corn Chowder

Yogurt Parfaits

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston