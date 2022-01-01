Paninis in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve paninis
Flint Kitchen + Bar
40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo
|Buffalo Chicken Panini
|$11.00
Chicken breast, hot sauce, bleu cheese dressing, red onion, carrots, celery, provolone
Spot Coffee
1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Grilled Cheese Panini
|$10.65
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$12.35
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$12.35
Spot Coffee
765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$12.35
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$12.35
|Spicy Tuna Panini
|$12.35
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Cubano Panini
|$13.99
Roasted turkey and ham with swiss & provolone cheese, mayonnaise, mustard and pickles pressed on grilled sourdough bread.
Spot Coffee
4610 Main Street, Snyder
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$12.35
|Grilled Cheese Panini
|$10.65
|Spicy Tuna Panini
|$12.35
Spot Coffee
1 Delaware Road, Kenmore
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$12.35
|Spicy Tuna Panini
|$12.35
|Grilled Cheese Panini
|$10.65
Mojo Market
3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore
|Spicy Chipotle Melt Panini
|$13.00
antibiotic free chicken, roasted banana peppers, organic baby spinach, sharp cheddar, avocado, chipotle mayo
|Portobello Mushroom Panini
|$12.50
roasted portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, roasted red pepper aioli, & balsamic glaze
Spot Coffee
227 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$13.95
Turkey, cheddar, mayonnaise, bibb lettuce & tomato, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$13.95
Chicken marinated in basil pesto with sun-dried tomato pesto, mozzarella & pesto aioli, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.
|Spicy Tuna Panini
|$13.95
Spicy tuna, mixed greens, pepper-jack cheese, and Cajun remoulade, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.
Spot Coffee
5330 Main Street, Williamsville
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$13.95
Turkey, cheddar, mayonnaise, bibb lettuce & tomato, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$13.95
Chicken marinated in basil pesto with sun-dried tomato pesto, mozzarella & pesto aioli, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.
Spot Coffee
5205 Transit Road, Clarence
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$13.95
Chicken marinated in basil pesto with sun-dried tomato pesto, mozzarella & pesto aioli, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.
|Spicy Tuna Panini
|$13.95
Spicy tuna, mixed greens, pepper-jack cheese, and Cajun remoulade, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.