Avocado toast in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about TOMGIRL
TOMGIRL
266 Pine Street, Burlington
|Avocado Pickle Toast
|$14.00
An avocado toast like never before. Served on locally sourced Shelburne Farms O’Bread, our signature cashew cheese, Haas avocado, an authentic roasted almond and apricot salsa macha, Pitchfork Farms “Full Send” kimchi, fresh cilantro and lemon.
More about Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door
Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door
169 Cherry Street, Burlington
|Avocado Toast
|$5.00
Fresh, ripe avocado smashed with olive oil & salt smeared on toasted sourdough bread
More about Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
86 St. Paul Street, Burlington
|Sally's Avocado Toast
|$14.50
Our whole wheat toast loaded with avocado: One side served with arugula, a sunny side up egg & everything bagel aioli. The other with sliced tomato, cotija cheese, Chimichurri & pickled onions. Served with fresh fruit salad.
|Avocado Toast
|$14.50
Our whole wheat toast loaded with avocado: One side served with arugula, a sunny side up egg & everything bagel aioli. The other with sliced tomato, cotija cheese, Chimichurri & pickled onions. Served with fresh fruit salad.
More about August First
August First
149 S. Champlain St., Burlington
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$11.00
Smashed Avocado, Everything Bagel Seasoning, Pickled Red Onion, Olive Oil Drizzle on griddled 7 Grain Bread. Add a Fried Egg for $2.