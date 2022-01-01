Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Toast

Burlington restaurants that serve avocado toast

Avocado Pickle Toast image

 

TOMGIRL

266 Pine Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Pickle Toast$14.00
An avocado toast like never before. Served on locally sourced Shelburne Farms O’Bread, our signature cashew cheese, Haas avocado, an authentic roasted almond and apricot salsa macha, Pitchfork Farms “Full Send” kimchi, fresh cilantro and lemon.
More about TOMGIRL
Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door image

 

Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door

169 Cherry Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$5.00
Fresh, ripe avocado smashed with olive oil & salt smeared on toasted sourdough bread
More about Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door
Item pic

 

Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast

86 St. Paul Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sally's Avocado Toast$14.50
Our whole wheat toast loaded with avocado: One side served with arugula, a sunny side up egg & everything bagel aioli. The other with sliced tomato, cotija cheese, Chimichurri & pickled onions. Served with fresh fruit salad.
Avocado Toast$14.50
Our whole wheat toast loaded with avocado: One side served with arugula, a sunny side up egg & everything bagel aioli. The other with sliced tomato, cotija cheese, Chimichurri & pickled onions. Served with fresh fruit salad.
More about Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
August First image

 

August First

149 S. Champlain St., Burlington

Avg 4.6 (1014 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
AVOCADO TOAST$11.00
Smashed Avocado, Everything Bagel Seasoning, Pickled Red Onion, Olive Oil Drizzle on griddled 7 Grain Bread. Add a Fried Egg for $2.
More about August First
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

THORN + ROOTS

92 Church St., Burlington

Avg 4.6 (90 reviews)
Takeout
AVOCADO + TOAST$8.50
Sourdough + Avo Mash + Avo Oil + TR Seasoning
More about THORN + ROOTS

