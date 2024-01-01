Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve tamales

Naco Taco image

TACOS

Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge

297 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2834 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tamal Verde$8.00
pulled pork / tomatillo salsa
More about Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge
Forage - Cambridge image

 

Forage Cambridge

5, Craigie Circle, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shiitake Mushroom Tamale$34.00
mole, cabbage carrot and apple slaw, mascarpone, green tomato relish
More about Forage Cambridge
Consumer pic

 

Chilacates - Mass Ave Cambridge

704 mass ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TAMALES$5.99
Tamales of your choice that come with a side of pico (2oz)
TAMALES$5.00
Minimum order of 10. Steamed corn husk stuffed with cornmeal. Served with Pico de Gallo
More about Chilacates - Mass Ave Cambridge
Item pic

 

Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square

21 Brattle St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
PORK TAMALE$3.75
Corn masa stuffed with seasoned pork and served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
More about Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square
Vincent's image

 

Vincent's

233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Duck Tamale$13.00
smoked duck, pumpkin mole, pepitas
More about Vincent's

