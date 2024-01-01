Tamales in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve tamales
TACOS
Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge
297 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Tamal Verde
|$8.00
pulled pork / tomatillo salsa
Forage Cambridge
5, Craigie Circle, Cambridge
|Shiitake Mushroom Tamale
|$34.00
mole, cabbage carrot and apple slaw, mascarpone, green tomato relish
Chilacates - Mass Ave Cambridge
704 mass ave, Cambridge
|TAMALES
|$5.99
Tamales of your choice that come with a side of pico (2oz)
|TAMALES
|$5.00
Minimum order of 10. Steamed corn husk stuffed with cornmeal. Served with Pico de Gallo
Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square
21 Brattle St, Cambridge
|PORK TAMALE
|$3.75
Corn masa stuffed with seasoned pork and served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.