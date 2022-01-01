Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Commonwealth Cambridge image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Commonwealth Cambridge

11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (1313 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CW Mac N' Cheese$12.00
Garlic Bread Crumbs
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Mac and Cheese$7.00
Side Mac n Cheese$7.00
Jalapeno Mac n Cheese$12.00
Mac & Cheese image

 

Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar

89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge

Avg 3.9 (1977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$9.00
elbow macaroni with blended cheese sauce
Item pic

 

The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square

8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pimento Mac & Cheese$4.00
topped with Corn Bread Crumble
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Shy Bird

390 Third St., Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CREAMY MAC & CHEESE.$16.50
radiatori pasta, 4-cheese blend, herbed breadcrumbs
5993f458-768c-4476-956e-894f1a3f9ef2 image

 

Za Cambridge

350 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac 'n' Cheese Specialty$13.00
Elbow Macaroni, Caramelized Onion, Cream Sauce (Contains Gluten), Four Cheeses, Toasted Bread Crumbs
Item pic

 

Puritan & Company

1166 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (1233 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
smoked cheddar mac & cheese$13.00
garlic & herb breadcrumbs
Contains gluten & dairy (neither can be omitted)
The Hourly Oyster image

 

The Hourly Oyster

15 Dunster Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Mac and Cheese$11.00
Mac & Cheese image

 

Highland Fried

1271 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$3.00
Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square

1105 Mass Ave., cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.50
with one side and drink
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls$11.00
with BBQ-Ranch
Item pic

 

Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)

20 prospect street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Buffalo Chickn' Mac and Cheese$14.99
Sweet potatocheese sauce topped with our tofu based chickn'.
Mac & Cheese$10.99
Pasta tossed in our creamy homemade four cheese sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese$14.99
Crispy buffalo chicken. Homemade cheese sauce.
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi Rise Bread Company

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac + Cheese, frozen$15.00
made with a proprietary blend of cheeses and topped with semolina bread crumbs; serves one as an entrée and two as a side
Mac + Cheese, refrigerated/hot$15.00
made with a proprietary blend of cheeses and topped with semolina bread crumbs *serves 1 as an entrée or 2 as a side*
All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square image

 

All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square

1245 Cambridge St., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Deluxe Mac'n Cheese$7.00
deluxe mixture of cheeses in a creamy sauce
Mac & Cheese image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

ATWOOD'S TAVERN

877 Cambridge St, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1049 reviews)
Takeout
Half Mac & Cheese$7.00
Mac & Cheese$13.00
caramelized onions, mushrooms, toasted breadcrumbs
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

98 Winthrop St, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac+Cheese$22.00
