Mac and cheese in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Commonwealth Cambridge
11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge
|CW Mac N' Cheese
|$12.00
Garlic Bread Crumbs
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Side Mac and Cheese
|$7.00
|Side Mac n Cheese
|$7.00
|Jalapeno Mac n Cheese
|$12.00
Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar
89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge
|Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
elbow macaroni with blended cheese sauce
The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square
8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge
|Pimento Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
topped with Corn Bread Crumble
Shy Bird
390 Third St., Cambridge
|CREAMY MAC & CHEESE.
|$16.50
radiatori pasta, 4-cheese blend, herbed breadcrumbs
Za Cambridge
350 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Mac 'n' Cheese Specialty
|$13.00
Elbow Macaroni, Caramelized Onion, Cream Sauce (Contains Gluten), Four Cheeses, Toasted Bread Crumbs
Puritan & Company
1166 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|smoked cheddar mac & cheese
|$13.00
garlic & herb breadcrumbs
Contains gluten & dairy (neither can be omitted)
Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square
1105 Mass Ave., cambridge
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.50
with one side and drink
|Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls
|$11.00
with BBQ-Ranch
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
20 prospect street, cambridge
|Vegan Buffalo Chickn' Mac and Cheese
|$14.99
Sweet potatocheese sauce topped with our tofu based chickn'.
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.99
Pasta tossed in our creamy homemade four cheese sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$14.99
Crispy buffalo chicken. Homemade cheese sauce.
Hi Rise Bread Company
208 Concord Ave, Cambridge
|Mac + Cheese, frozen
|$15.00
made with a proprietary blend of cheeses and topped with semolina bread crumbs; serves one as an entrée and two as a side
|Mac + Cheese, refrigerated/hot
|$15.00
made with a proprietary blend of cheeses and topped with semolina bread crumbs *serves 1 as an entrée or 2 as a side*
All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square
1245 Cambridge St., Cambridge
|Deluxe Mac'n Cheese
|$7.00
deluxe mixture of cheeses in a creamy sauce
ATWOOD'S TAVERN
877 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|Half Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
caramelized onions, mushrooms, toasted breadcrumbs