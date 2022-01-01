Chandler breakfast spots you'll love

Chompie's - Chandler image

 

Chompie's - Chandler

3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Monte Cristo$15.99
Oven-roasted turkey, Boar’s Head ham, bacon, and Swiss cheese. Dipped in batter, fried crisp, and served with strawberry jam. Served with your choice of Side
Original Breakfast Bagel$3.99
Scrambled or Fried Egg. Add Ham or Bacon .99 Add Cheese .89
Wall Street Bagel$9.99
Plain Cream Cheese, Slice Nova Lox, Tomato, and Red Onion
Someburros image

TACOS

Someburros

5095 South Gilbert Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rod Burro$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
Pollo Fundido$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
Someburros Bowl$9.95
Meat of choice, rice, whole pinto beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and cheese
Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery

2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler

Avg 4.6 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegan Impossible Burger$14.50
Butter Lettuce / Tomato Jam / Avocado / Shaved Red Onion / Chive Veganaise / Noble Vegan Bun
GFO DF V
Avocado Toast$8.00
Noble Country Bread / Olive Oil and Lime Mashed Avocado / Diced Hard Boiled Egg / Heirloom Tomato / Caper Ash
GFO DF VEG KO
Cherish Chicken Club$14.50
All Natural Chicken Breast / Applewood Smoked Bacon / Tillamook White Cheddar / Butter Lettuce / Heirloom Tomato / Chive Aioli / Noble Focaccia Bread
Bourbon Jacks American Tavern image

 

Bourbon Jacks American Tavern

11 W Boston St Suite 1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pigs Blanket$13.50
Enticing mini hot dog franks wrapped and baked in a pastry blanket, served
with an exquisite honey mustard dressing and delightful cheese drizzle.
Brisket Jalapeno Mac Cheese$16.00
Homemade cheese sauce blend on cavatappi noodles loaded with smoked brisket, grilled jalapenos and topped with a light dust of parmesan cheese!
Big Ole Fry Board$16.50
Murphy's Law Irish Pub image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Law Irish Pub

58 S San Marcos Pl, Chandler

Avg 4.1 (1019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seasonal Grilled Chicken Salad$14.75
House mixed greens with seasonal fruit, toasted almonds, blue cheese crumbles and a tangy balsamic dressing, topped with perfectly seasoned chicken breast.
Pie of The Shephard's$16.75
Tender slow cooked beef layered with buttery Yukon mashed potatoes and our beefy gravy, topped with melted cheddar jack cheese and homemade puff pastry.
Corned Beef & Cabbage$15.75
A massive helping of Murphy’s corned beef with braised green cabbage and tender potatoes served with Murphy’s toast and
dijon mustard butter.
Over Easy image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

140 N Arizona Ave, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (1143 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mile High$12.00
Ham, cheddar, onion, red and green bell pepper
The Crying Pig$12.00
bacon, sausage and onion with swiss cheese
Southwest Omelette$13.00
chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce
Forum Cafe image

 

Forum Cafe

2301 S Stearman Dr, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Wrap$9.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, ham or sausage, hashbrowns and cheddar cheese wrapped in a tortilla. Served with a side of Pico de Gallo.
Lemonade$2.50
Side of Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
Some Burros image

 

Some Burros

3461 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crudo Burro$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
Pollo Fundido$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
Tacos N More Mexican Grill image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos N More Mexican Grill

1085 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (454 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$5.69
Two scrambled eggs served in a warm tortilla
Quesadilla$7.99
Warm flour tortilla folded in half, filled with cheese and served with a side of sour cream and guacamole
Loaded Burrito$8.84
Choice of Meat rolled up with rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo salsa in a warm flour tortilla
