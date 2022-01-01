Chandler breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Chandler
More about Chompie's - Chandler
Chompie's - Chandler
3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Popular items
|Monte Cristo
|$15.99
Oven-roasted turkey, Boar’s Head ham, bacon, and Swiss cheese. Dipped in batter, fried crisp, and served with strawberry jam. Served with your choice of Side
|Original Breakfast Bagel
|$3.99
Scrambled or Fried Egg. Add Ham or Bacon .99 Add Cheese .89
|Wall Street Bagel
|$9.99
Plain Cream Cheese, Slice Nova Lox, Tomato, and Red Onion
More about Someburros
TACOS
Someburros
5095 South Gilbert Road, Chandler
|Popular items
|Rod Burro
|$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
|Pollo Fundido
|$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
|Someburros Bowl
|$9.95
Meat of choice, rice, whole pinto beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and cheese
More about Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler
|Popular items
|Vegan Impossible Burger
|$14.50
Butter Lettuce / Tomato Jam / Avocado / Shaved Red Onion / Chive Veganaise / Noble Vegan Bun
GFO DF V
|Avocado Toast
|$8.00
Noble Country Bread / Olive Oil and Lime Mashed Avocado / Diced Hard Boiled Egg / Heirloom Tomato / Caper Ash
GFO DF VEG KO
|Cherish Chicken Club
|$14.50
All Natural Chicken Breast / Applewood Smoked Bacon / Tillamook White Cheddar / Butter Lettuce / Heirloom Tomato / Chive Aioli / Noble Focaccia Bread
More about Bourbon Jacks American Tavern
Bourbon Jacks American Tavern
11 W Boston St Suite 1, Chandler
|Popular items
|Pigs Blanket
|$13.50
Enticing mini hot dog franks wrapped and baked in a pastry blanket, served
with an exquisite honey mustard dressing and delightful cheese drizzle.
|Brisket Jalapeno Mac Cheese
|$16.00
Homemade cheese sauce blend on cavatappi noodles loaded with smoked brisket, grilled jalapenos and topped with a light dust of parmesan cheese!
|Big Ole Fry Board
|$16.50
More about Murphy's Law Irish Pub
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Law Irish Pub
58 S San Marcos Pl, Chandler
|Popular items
|Seasonal Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.75
House mixed greens with seasonal fruit, toasted almonds, blue cheese crumbles and a tangy balsamic dressing, topped with perfectly seasoned chicken breast.
|Pie of The Shephard's
|$16.75
Tender slow cooked beef layered with buttery Yukon mashed potatoes and our beefy gravy, topped with melted cheddar jack cheese and homemade puff pastry.
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$15.75
A massive helping of Murphy’s corned beef with braised green cabbage and tender potatoes served with Murphy’s toast and
dijon mustard butter.
More about Over Easy
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
140 N Arizona Ave, Chandler
|Popular items
|Mile High
|$12.00
Ham, cheddar, onion, red and green bell pepper
|The Crying Pig
|$12.00
bacon, sausage and onion with swiss cheese
|Southwest Omelette
|$13.00
chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce
More about Forum Cafe
Forum Cafe
2301 S Stearman Dr, Chandler
|Popular items
|Breakfast Wrap
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, ham or sausage, hashbrowns and cheddar cheese wrapped in a tortilla. Served with a side of Pico de Gallo.
|Lemonade
|$2.50
|Side of Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.00
More about Some Burros
Some Burros
3461 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Popular items
|Crudo Burro
|$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
|Pollo Fundido
|$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
|Combo #6
|$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Tacos N More Mexican Grill
1085 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.69
Two scrambled eggs served in a warm tortilla
|Quesadilla
|$7.99
Warm flour tortilla folded in half, filled with cheese and served with a side of sour cream and guacamole
|Loaded Burrito
|$8.84
Choice of Meat rolled up with rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo salsa in a warm flour tortilla