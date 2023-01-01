Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

La Nortena

6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (516 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(L) Steak & Chicken Fajita$13.50
Steak & Chicken Fajitas$19.00
Steak and chicken cooked with fresh onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.
Chicken Fajitas$18.00
Chicken cooked with fresh onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.
Taco Mundo Kitchen & Cantina

4732 Hwy 17 South, North Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Fajitas$15.95
Sizzling With Bell Peppers & Onions. Served With Mexican Rice, Black Beans & Flour Tortillas.
