Enchiladas in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve enchiladas
El PinchoTaco
616 meeting street UNIT B, Charleston
|MOLE ENCHILADAS
|$13.00
|ENCHILADAS VERDES
|$13.00
La Nortena
6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Red Enchiladas
|$17.00
Four red enchiladas served with rice or a small salad and choice of meat or mixed veggie filling.
|Green Enchiladas
|$17.00
Four green enchiladas served with rice or a small salad and choice of meat or mixed veggie filling.
|Enchilada (1)
|$5.00
3 Matadors Tequileria
2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
|Beef Enchiladas
|$16.00
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$16.00