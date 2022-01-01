Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tofu salad in
Charleston
/
Charleston
/
Tofu Salad
Charleston restaurants that serve tofu salad
CO
340 King St, Charleston
No reviews yet
VG Vietnamese Tofu Salad
$9.50
Tofu, cabbage, red onions, pickled carrots, cilantro, ginger miso
More about CO
Bon Banh Mi - Downtown Charleston - 162 Spring St
162 Spring St, Charleston
No reviews yet
5 Spice Tofu Salad
$12.50
More about Bon Banh Mi - Downtown Charleston - 162 Spring St
Browse other tasty dishes in Charleston
Eel
Steak Bowls
Beef Short Ribs
Squid
Salad Rolls
Chicken Nuggets
Quesadillas
Tuna Rolls
Neighborhoods within Charleston to explore
West Ashley
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
French Quarter
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Cannonborough
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Radcliffborough
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Ansonborough
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Daniel Island
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More near Charleston to explore
Mount Pleasant
Avg 4.7
(73 restaurants)
North Charleston
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Summerville
Avg 4.1
(25 restaurants)
Johns Island
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Goose Creek
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
Avg 3.6
(7 restaurants)
Ladson
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Savannah
Avg 4.5
(138 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(618 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(574 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(986 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(394 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston