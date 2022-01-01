Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Lewis Barbecue image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Lewis Barbecue

464 N. Nassau St., Charleston

Avg 4.8 (1574 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak$24.00
Texas Sized Chicken Fried Steak + green chile gravy + mashed potatoes + 2 sides
More about Lewis Barbecue
Item pic

 

Ginza Grill - North Charleston

5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hibachi Chicken & Steak$16.95
Served With Fried Rice And Mix Vegetables (Onion and Carrots and Broccoli and Zucchini)
Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp &Steak$19.95
Served With Fried Rice And Mix Vegetables (Onion and Carrots and Broccoli and Zucchini)
More about Ginza Grill - North Charleston
La Nortena image

FRENCH FRIES

La Nortena

6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (516 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak & Chicken Fajitas$20.00
Steak and chicken cooked with fresh onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.
More about La Nortena
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley image

SUSHI

Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley

946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hibachi Chicken, Steak & Shrimp$19.95
Served with broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini and fried rice
Hibachi Chicken & Steak$16.95
Served with broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini and fried rice
More about Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar image

HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston

Avg 3.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ribeye Steak, Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken*$31.50
Ribeye Steak & Teriyaki Chicken*$27.50
Steak, Appetizer Shrimp & Chicken$33.50
More about Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Kanji West Ashley

1300 Savannah Hwy Unit 1, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hib Steak Chicken$16.95
Serve with Fried Rice
More about Kanji West Ashley

