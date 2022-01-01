Chicken fried steaks in Charleston
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Lewis Barbecue
464 N. Nassau St., Charleston
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$24.00
Texas Sized Chicken Fried Steak + green chile gravy + mashed potatoes + 2 sides
Ginza Grill - North Charleston
5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Hibachi Chicken & Steak
|$16.95
Served With Fried Rice And Mix Vegetables (Onion and Carrots and Broccoli and Zucchini)
|Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp &Steak
|$19.95
Served With Fried Rice And Mix Vegetables (Onion and Carrots and Broccoli and Zucchini)
FRENCH FRIES
La Nortena
6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Steak & Chicken Fajitas
|$20.00
Steak and chicken cooked with fresh onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.
SUSHI
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston
|Hibachi Chicken, Steak & Shrimp
|$19.95
Served with broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini and fried rice
|Hibachi Chicken & Steak
|$16.95
Served with broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini and fried rice
HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston
|Ribeye Steak, Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken*
|$31.50
|Ribeye Steak & Teriyaki Chicken*
|$27.50
|Steak, Appetizer Shrimp & Chicken
|$33.50