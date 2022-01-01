Teriyaki chicken in Charleston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SHIKI image

 

SHIKI

334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki$15.00
usda all natural, antibiotic & steroid free breast. grilled/broiled and brushed with teriyaki reduction cabbage, onion, carrot, and broccoli medley with white rice.
Chicken Teriyaki$11.50
cabbage, carrot, onion and broccoli medley with ginger salad, springroll, white rice, and orange
More about SHIKI
Item pic

 

Thailicious

1975 Magwood Drive Unit T, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Teriyaki Chicken$15.95
Thai teriyaki sauce with chicken, Seared Onions, and Bell Pepper served over imported Jasmine rice.
More about Thailicious
Item pic

 

Seasons of Tokyo - Rivers Ave

7620 Rivers Ave #340, North Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Teriyaki Chicken$4.95
MED Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$7.50
LG Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$8.90
More about Seasons of Tokyo - Rivers Ave
Item pic

SUSHI

Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley

946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken Bento$15.95
Served with shumai, California roll, salad, and fried rice
More about Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar image

HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston

Avg 3.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken$24.00
Ribeye Steak, Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken*$31.50
Teriyaki Chicken$21.00
More about Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl image

 

Kanji West Ashley

1300 Savannah Hwy Unit 1, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice.Green Pepper&Onion
More about Kanji West Ashley
Item pic

 

Poke Burri

835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Panko Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$13.00
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Carrots, Beets, Cabbage, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Teriyaki Sauce, Sweet Chili Peanut Sauce, Pickled Ginger, Sesame Seeds
More about Poke Burri

