Croissants in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve croissants

Chill - James Island

520 Folly Rd, Charleston

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Red Dragon Cheddar and Egg Croissant$10.00
Egg, Red Dragon Cheese, Avocado and Arugula on a Toasted Croissant
Comes with Chips
SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Berkeley's

624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston

Avg 5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Frigid Bits Spiced Almond Croissant$6.00
Halo

170 Ashley Ave., Charleston

TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Cream Cheese Croissant$3.49
Chocolate Croissants$3.49
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Carmella's Cafe & Dessert Bar

198 E Bay St, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1398 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Croissant$5.00
Classic French Croissant
