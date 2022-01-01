Croissants in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve croissants
More about Chill - James Island
Chill - James Island
520 Folly Rd, Charleston
|Red Dragon Cheddar and Egg Croissant
|$10.00
Egg, Red Dragon Cheese, Avocado and Arugula on a Toasted Croissant
Comes with Chips
More about Berkeley's
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Berkeley's
624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston
|Frigid Bits Spiced Almond Croissant
|$6.00
More about Halo
Halo
170 Ashley Ave., Charleston
|Strawberry Cream Cheese Croissant
|$3.49
|Chocolate Croissants
|$3.49