Cornbread in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve cornbread
More about Ms. Rose's
Ms. Rose's
1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston
|Cornbread
|$6.00
Two pieces of our famous fluffy cornbread with whipped butter
More about Poogan's Smokehouse
Poogan's Smokehouse
188 E Bay St, Charleston
|Cast-Iron Cornbread
|$8.00
served with honey butter
More about Melvin's BBQ - James Island
BBQ
Melvin's BBQ - James Island
538 Folly Rd, Charleston
|1 pc Cornbread
|$2.00
More about RUDY ROAYLE
CHICKEN
RUDY ROAYLE
209 East Bay Street, Charleston
|CORNBREAD
|$10.00
SERVED WITH HOUSE-MADE HONEY BUTTER