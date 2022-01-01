Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate brownies in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve chocolate brownies

The Pass

207A St. Philip Street, Charleston

Crispery - Chocolate Brownie$6.00
Rich chocolatey flavor and the perfect crunchy taste of our soft marshmallows & rice crispies. This is a brownie like no other, and this brownie can last longer, it has an 11 month shelf life, if you have that much self control. This is truly a gourmet marshmallow brownie Crispycake.
Hideaway Pizza Kitchen

608 Harbor View Rd Ste A, Charleston

Double Chocolate Brownie$3.50
Charleston Cheese

226 Calhoun Street, Charleston

Chocolate brownie$6.00
Chocolate ice cream, chunks of brownie, Carmel sauce, topped with whip cream, and a cherry
