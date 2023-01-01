Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad wrap in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve salad wrap

Bohemian Bull image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bohemian Bull

1531 Folly Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (927 reviews)
Takeout
Boho Salad Wrap$9.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, gouda cheese, croutons & mustard vinaigrette.
More about Bohemian Bull
Mac’s Place image

 

Mac’s Place

215 E Bay St,Ste 100, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Big Salad Wrap$10.99
More about Mac’s Place
Main pic

 

Mac's DI - 259 Seven Farms Drive

259 Seven Farms Drive, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Big Salad Wrap$10.99
More about Mac's DI - 259 Seven Farms Drive
Beech - Daniel Island image

 

BEECH ON DANIEL ISLAND

864 Island Park Dr Suite 102, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN-SALAD WRAP$10.50
Carrots, Fresh Cucumber, Pico De Gallo, Spring Mix,
More about BEECH ON DANIEL ISLAND
Southern Roots Smokehouse image

BBQ

Southern Roots Smokehouse - West Ashley

2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$14.00
More about Southern Roots Smokehouse - West Ashley

