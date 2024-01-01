Paninis in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve paninis
Alcove Market
320 Broad Street Suite 155, Charleston
|Pastrami Panini
|$14.00
Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, on Focaccia
Coastal Skillet
112 Renaissance Lane, Wando
|Veggie Panini
|$12.00
Roasted mushrooms, fire roasted peppers, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, homemade fresh mozzarella, onions
|Pesto Panini
|$13.00
Chicken, focaccia, homemade fresh mozzarella, tomatoes
Ristorante LIDI
901 Island Park Dr, Charleston
|Sausage Panini
|$11.00
Italian sausage topped with marinara and mozzarella served on a warm sub roll
|Eggplant Panini
|$11.00
Breaded fried eggplant topped with marinara and mozzarella served on a warm sub roll
|Meatball Panini
|$11.00
Meatball topped with marinara and mozzarella served on a warm sub roll