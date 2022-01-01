Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hibachi steaks in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve hibachi steaks

Seasons of Tokyo - Rivers Ave

7620 Rivers Ave #340, North Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hibachi Steak$11.95
Side Hibachi Steak$5.95
More about Seasons of Tokyo - Rivers Ave
Ginza Grill - North Charleston

5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hibachi Chicken & Steak$16.95
Served With Fried Rice And Mix Vegetables (Onion and Carrots and Broccoli and Zucchini)
Hibachi Steak$14.95
Served With Fried Rice And Mix Vegetables (Onion and Carrots and Broccoli and Zucchini)
Hibachi Steak & Shrimp$16.96
Served With Fried Rice And Mix Vegetables (Onion and Carrots and Broccoli and Zucchini)
More about Ginza Grill - North Charleston
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley image

SUSHI

Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley

946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hibachi Chicken, Steak & Shrimp$19.95
Served with broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini and fried rice
Hibachi Chicken & Steak$16.95
Served with broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini and fried rice
Hibachi Steak$14.95
New York strips cut in small pieces cook with delicious garlic butter. Served with broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini and fried rice
More about Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar image

HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston

Avg 3.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hibachi Ribeye Steak*$28.50
More about Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

