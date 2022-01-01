Hibachi steaks in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve hibachi steaks
More about Seasons of Tokyo - Rivers Ave
Seasons of Tokyo - Rivers Ave
7620 Rivers Ave #340, North Charleston
|Hibachi Steak
|$11.95
|Side Hibachi Steak
|$5.95
More about Ginza Grill - North Charleston
Ginza Grill - North Charleston
5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Hibachi Chicken & Steak
|$16.95
Served With Fried Rice And Mix Vegetables (Onion and Carrots and Broccoli and Zucchini)
|Hibachi Steak
|$14.95
Served With Fried Rice And Mix Vegetables (Onion and Carrots and Broccoli and Zucchini)
|Hibachi Steak & Shrimp
|$16.96
Served With Fried Rice And Mix Vegetables (Onion and Carrots and Broccoli and Zucchini)
More about Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
SUSHI
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston
|Hibachi Chicken, Steak & Shrimp
|$19.95
Served with broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini and fried rice
|Hibachi Chicken & Steak
|$16.95
Served with broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini and fried rice
|Hibachi Steak
|$14.95
New York strips cut in small pieces cook with delicious garlic butter. Served with broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini and fried rice