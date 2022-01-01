Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Berkeley's image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Berkeley's

624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston

Avg 5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$14.00
buffalo sauce, iceberg, blue cheese
More about Berkeley's
Kickin' Chicken image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kickin' Chicken

1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (2733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.29
Chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about Kickin' Chicken
Item pic

 

Halo

170 Ashley Ave., Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Fried Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Pickle, on toasted Brioche
More about Halo
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Bay Street Biergarten

549 E Bay St, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Shredded Lettuce, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese dressing on Brioche Bun.
More about Bay Street Biergarten
Neon Tiger image

 

Neon Tiger

King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Big Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Crispy fried chicken, tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce topped with bleu cheese mayo, lettuce, tomato, and melted cheese served on a soft pretzel bun
More about Neon Tiger
Kickin' Chicken - Downtown image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Downtown

45 Romney Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.29
Chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about Kickin' Chicken - Downtown

