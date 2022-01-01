Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
More about Berkeley's
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Berkeley's
624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston
|Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
|$14.00
buffalo sauce, iceberg, blue cheese
More about Kickin' Chicken
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin' Chicken
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.29
Chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about Halo
Halo
170 Ashley Ave., Charleston
|Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Fried Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Pickle, on toasted Brioche
More about Bay Street Biergarten
Bay Street Biergarten
549 E Bay St, Charleston
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Shredded Lettuce, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese dressing on Brioche Bun.
More about Neon Tiger
Neon Tiger
King Street, Charleston
|Big Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Crispy fried chicken, tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce topped with bleu cheese mayo, lettuce, tomato, and melted cheese served on a soft pretzel bun