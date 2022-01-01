Steak burritos in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve steak burritos
La Nortena
6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Steak And Sausage Burrito
|$18.00
Stuffed with grilled steak, chorizo (Mexican sausage), refried beans, fresh cheese, and pico de gallo.
3 Matadors Tequileria
2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
|Steak Burrito
|$15.00
The Press
221 Coming St, Charleston
|Steak Burrito
|$14.00
Crispy, pressed flour tortilla, cheese, fries, avocado, and pico de gallo with grilled steak.