Steak burritos in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve steak burritos

La Nortena image

FRENCH FRIES

La Nortena

6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (516 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak And Sausage Burrito$18.00
Stuffed with grilled steak, chorizo (Mexican sausage), refried beans, fresh cheese, and pico de gallo.
More about La Nortena
3 Matadors Tequileria image

GRILL

3 Matadors Tequileria

2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Burrito$15.00
More about 3 Matadors Tequileria
The Press image

 

The Press

221 Coming St, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Burrito$14.00
Crispy, pressed flour tortilla, cheese, fries, avocado, and pico de gallo with grilled steak.
More about The Press

