Vegetable tempura in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve vegetable tempura

SHIKI image

 

SHIKI

334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Tempura$17.00
seasonal vegetables. lightly battered, delicately fried. served with tentsuyu sauce and white rice
Vegetable Tempura Starter$9.00
lightly battered, delicately fried, seasonal vegetables
More about SHIKI
Consumer pic

 

Thailicious

1975 Magwood Drive Unit T, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tempura vegetable$6.95
More about Thailicious
Locally Farmed Tempura Vegetables image

TAPAS

Chasing Sage

267 Rutledge Ave, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Locally Farmed Tempura Vegetables$9.00
fingerling sweet potato, broccoli, eggplant, hakurei turnip, tentsuyu dipping sauce
More about Chasing Sage
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar image

HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston

Avg 3.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura Vegetable$9.00
Tempura Shrimp & Vegetable$10.50
More about Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

