Curry in Charlestown

Charlestown restaurants
Charlestown restaurants that serve curry

NU Kitchen

195 Washington Street, Somerville

Curried Cauliflower$10.99
A healthy mix of organic quinoa and brown rice, kale, pickled onions and carrots, curried cauliflower, almonds, dried blueberries, topped with garlic ginger dressing
Sweet Rice Thai Sushi

187 Main St, Charlestown

Green Curry DN ***
Green curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplant, red peppers, string beans, basil
Crispy Duck Mango Curry DN **$23.95
Crispy duck, fresh mango, red peppers, snow peas, and basil in spicy coconut milk curry
Red Curry DN **
Red curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplant, red peppers, string beans and basil
Sullivans Public House

85 Main Street, Boston

Fries and Curry Sauce$7.00
A heaping portion of french fries, with our house-made curry sauce. A great item to share, and a must try!
Curry Brick Chicken$21.00
Our take on an Irish pub classic, curry chicken. Half chicken, fully deboned, cook until the skin is crispy. Serves with curry sauce, roasted fingerling potatoes, and carrot.
