Curry in Charlestown

NU Kitchen
195 Washington Street, Somerville
|Curried Cauliflower
|$10.99
A healthy mix of organic quinoa and brown rice, kale, pickled onions and carrots, curried cauliflower, almonds, dried blueberries, topped with garlic ginger dressing
Sweet Rice Thai Sushi
187 Main St, Charlestown
|Green Curry DN ***
Green curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplant, red peppers, string beans, basil
|Crispy Duck Mango Curry DN **
|$23.95
Crispy duck, fresh mango, red peppers, snow peas, and basil in spicy coconut milk curry
|Red Curry DN **
Red curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplant, red peppers, string beans and basil
Sullivans Public House
85 Main Street, Boston
|Fries and Curry Sauce
|$7.00
A heaping portion of french fries, with our house-made curry sauce. A great item to share, and a must try!
|Curry Brick Chicken
|$21.00
Our take on an Irish pub classic, curry chicken. Half chicken, fully deboned, cook until the skin is crispy. Serves with curry sauce, roasted fingerling potatoes, and carrot.