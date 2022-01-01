Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Mozzarella Sticks image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
Battered Mozzarella Sticks with homemade marinara.
More about Roosters
Mozzarella Sticks image

 

Roosters

12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
Battered Mozzarella Sticks with homemade marinara.
More about Roosters
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Allyn's Cafe

3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
6 Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara
More about Allyn's Cafe
Main pic

FRENCH FRIES

Copper & Flame

1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg Roll Mozzarella Sticks$11.00
More about Copper & Flame
Consumer pic

 

Benson's Tavern

419 W. Benson Street, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$8.99
More about Benson's Tavern
Goose & Elder image

 

Goose & Elder

1800 Race Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Four (4) house made mozzarella sticks marinated in Frank's Red Hot, served with marinara sauce
More about Goose & Elder
Restaurant banner

 

Newtown Village Tavern Pizza

6778 MAIN ST., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$7.00
More about Newtown Village Tavern Pizza

