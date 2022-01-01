Mozzarella sticks in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$5.99
Battered Mozzarella Sticks with homemade marinara.
Roosters
12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$5.99
Battered Mozzarella Sticks with homemade marinara.
FRENCH FRIES
Allyn's Cafe
3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.95
6 Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara
FRENCH FRIES
Copper & Flame
1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Egg Roll Mozzarella Sticks
|$11.00
Goose & Elder
1800 Race Street, Cincinnati
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$10.00
Four (4) house made mozzarella sticks marinated in Frank's Red Hot, served with marinara sauce