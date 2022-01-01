Corn chowder in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve corn chowder
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|JALAPENO CORN CHOWDER
|$6.50
House made chowder with potatoes, corn & jalapenos in a cream base
Savour Coffee and Creations
127 Public Square Key Tower Lobby, Cleveland
|Daily Soup
|$6.00
Savour Restaurant
7285 Old Oak Blvd, Middleburg Hts.
|Shrimp Corn Chowder T/O Pint
|$5.00
Gulf Shrimp, potatoes, corn, bacon, and garden vegetables simmered in a flavorful creamy broth.
|Shrimp Corn Chowder T/O Quart
|$10.00
