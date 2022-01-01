Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Alley

402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Avg 4 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Pizza$12.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
More about The Corner Alley
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo

2120 E 4th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chix Mac n Cheese Pizza$14.00
Mac and Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese
More about Harry Buffalo
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Dante's Pizza

4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
Takeout
LG Five Cheese Pizza$18.99
SM Five Cheese Pizza$13.99
Jumbo Five Cheese Pizza$23.99
More about Dante's Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SM Cheese-Less Veggie Pizza 9”$16.00
Red sauce with broccoli, cauliflower, grilled eggplant & sun-dried tomatoes topped with arugula
LG Four Cheese Pizza 12”$17.75
topped with cheddar, gouda, provolone & romano cheese
SM Four Cheese Pizza 9”$12.25
topped with cheddar, gouda, provolone & romano cheese
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Best Gyros image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Best Gyros

2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (4779 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheese Flatbread Pizza$7.00
BBQ Sauce, Gyro, Chicken, Bacon, Onions and Monterey Jack Cheese
More about Best Gyros
Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill image

PIZZA

Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill

22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park

Avg 4.3 (431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Pizza
More about Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
Lago East Bank image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lago East Bank

1091 W 10th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (2157 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$10.00
house marinara, shredded mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil
Half Cheese Pizza$7.00
house marinara, shredded mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil
More about Lago East Bank
Item pic

 

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

10310 Cascade Crossing, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic & White Cheese Pizza$11.00
White cheeses blended with roasted garlic.
Classic Cheese Pizza$11.00
With traditional marinara pizza sauce.
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

