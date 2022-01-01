Cheese pizza in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve cheese pizza
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Alley
402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
|Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harry Buffalo
2120 E 4th St, Cleveland
|Chix Mac n Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
Mac and Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Dante's Pizza
4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland
|LG Five Cheese Pizza
|$18.99
|SM Five Cheese Pizza
|$13.99
|Jumbo Five Cheese Pizza
|$23.99
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|SM Cheese-Less Veggie Pizza 9”
|$16.00
Red sauce with broccoli, cauliflower, grilled eggplant & sun-dried tomatoes topped with arugula
|LG Four Cheese Pizza 12”
|$17.75
topped with cheddar, gouda, provolone & romano cheese
|SM Four Cheese Pizza 9”
|$12.25
topped with cheddar, gouda, provolone & romano cheese
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Best Gyros
2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Cheese Flatbread Pizza
|$7.00
BBQ Sauce, Gyro, Chicken, Bacon, Onions and Monterey Jack Cheese
PIZZA
Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park
|Cheese Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lago East Bank
1091 W 10th St, Cleveland
|Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
house marinara, shredded mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil
|Half Cheese Pizza
|$7.00
house marinara, shredded mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil