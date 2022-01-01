Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve gnocchi

Guarino’s Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Guarino’s Restaurant

12309 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gnocchi Pesto$14.00
More about Guarino’s Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Abruzzi Stuffed Gnocchi$17.00
roasted red pepper & tomato cream sauce served over asiago stuffed gnocchi •mildly spicy
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant image

 

Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Gnocchi$20.00
Gnocchi-Half$8.49
Gnocchi-Full$11.00
Potato gnocchi topped with your choice of sauce. Toppings can be added at an additional charge.
More about Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
Lago East Bank image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lago East Bank

1091 W 10th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (2157 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Gnocchi$44.00
tomato, corn, basil, truffle cream
More about Lago East Bank
Crust image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS

Crust

2258 Professor ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GNOCCHI PASTA$9.00
More about Crust

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches

Mozzarella Sticks

Tuna Sandwiches

Pastries

Cobbler

Green Beans

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Ravioli

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston