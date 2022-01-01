Gnocchi in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve gnocchi
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Guarino’s Restaurant
12309 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland
|Gnocchi Pesto
|$14.00
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Abruzzi Stuffed Gnocchi
|$17.00
roasted red pepper & tomato cream sauce served over asiago stuffed gnocchi •mildly spicy
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|Shrimp & Gnocchi
|$20.00
|Gnocchi-Half
|$8.49
|Gnocchi-Full
|$11.00
Potato gnocchi topped with your choice of sauce. Toppings can be added at an additional charge.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lago East Bank
1091 W 10th St, Cleveland
|Lobster Gnocchi
|$44.00
tomato, corn, basil, truffle cream