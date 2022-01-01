Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve chimichangas

Item pic

 

El Fenix

6811 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichanga$10.79
A deep-fried flour tortilla, filled with Picadillo beef or seasoned chicken, covered with creamy tomatillo sauce or chile con queso, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & rice.
More about El Fenix
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHIMICHANGA DINNER GROUND BF$14.95
CHIMICHANGA DINNER SHREDDED CKN$14.95
More about La Calle Doce
Item pic

 

El Fenix

3128 Forest Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichanga$10.79
A deep-fried flour tortilla, filled with Picadillo beef or seasoned chicken, covered with creamy tomatillo sauce or chile con queso, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & rice.
More about El Fenix

