Mozzarella sticks in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|6 Piece Mozzarella Stick
|$6.99
|12 Piece Mozzarella Stick
|$12.99
Banh Mi Station
1818 Sylvan Ave, Dallas
|VEGAN MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$8.50
Plant-based Mozzarella-Style Sticks are cheesy, melts, crispy, and served with spicy marinara sauce
Tasty Tails
4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A, DALLAS
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$4.99
6 Breaded mozzarella sticks deep fried, served with marinara sauce.
Pizza Gianna
5219B W. Lovers Ln, Dallas
|Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
|$7.50
Mozzarella in a Garlic-Herb Crust