Boneless wings in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|6 Boneless Wings
|$7.99
More about Frankie's Downtown
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Frankie's Downtown
1303 Main Street, Dallas
|Boneless Wings
|$12.00
Jumbo Wings - Boneless With a Side of Ranch or Blue Cheese
Sauce Choices: Buffalo (Medium or Hot), Sweet Thai Chili, Dry Spike, Lemon Pepper, KC Bourbon BBQ, Gochujang & Honey
Additional Celery, Sauce or Dressing +. 75 ea
Drums or Flats only +2